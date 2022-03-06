One man was shot, in critical condition, after knife attack at Fort Worth thrift store

One man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, possibly after he was somehow involved in a knife attack, according to police.

A spokesperson for Fort Worth police said he wasn’t sure what role the man who was shot played in the attack, whether he had the knife or attacked the person who had it, or if anybody was cut or stabbed.

Both attacks happened at a thrift shop at 3137 E. Seminary Drive in Fort Worth. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police did not know if anybody was injured or taken to the hospital in the knife attack.

The shooting is being investigated by gun-violence detectives.