One man shot to death, another injured in Forest Hill homicide, police say

A shooting in Forest Hill on Thursday afternoon left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the 3300 block of Chalmette Court.

“Officers arrived on the scene and observed a male lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds,” police said. “Officers also detained another male with an apparent gunshot wound.”

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the men died from his injuries.

Police have not commented on whether the two men might have shot each other, but as the investigation remains ongoing, they said there is no “ongoing threat to the community at this time.”

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man who died after his next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-531-5250.