UPDATE: One man shot at gas station in NE Oklahoma City

UPDATE @ 5:05 P.M.

Police say a man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend at a gas station near NE 23rd and Lottie on Friday afternoon.

The woman is not in custody at this time, but investigators say they do know where she is.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are responding to a reported shooting near Northeast 23rd Street and Lottie Avenue.

Video from McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flying above the scene shows one person, who appears to be a young adult, being loaded into an ambulance.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.