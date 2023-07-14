One man shot and injured by Sioux Falls police early Friday morning

A Sioux Falls police officer shot and injured a man early Friday morning, Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said in a Friday morning press conference.

Thum said police initially received a report at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of West Brookings Street and North Walts Avenue from a homeowner who stated they had heard banging in their garage and found an intruder rummaging through their car.

The homeowner said the man pointed a gun at him before fleeing the area, and the homeowner called police and provided distinctive descriptors of the man, though Thum said police were unable to find him.

Thum said police were working an unrelated call about a stolen vehicle at about 1 a.m. Friday near North Prairie Avenue and West Rice Street, when a man matching the earlier description walked by. The man, later identified as Sean Henry David Kilbourn, 35, of Sioux Falls, then fled through a neighborhood when the officers attempted to make contact.

Thum said police gave chase on foot, and one officer encountered the man in a backyard and shot the suspect., near the intersection of Russell Street and Duluth Avenue. Thum did not answer questions about whether the suspect had drawn a weapon or pointed a weapon at the officer, though he said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

It's unclear if the weapon was Kilbourn's or if it was taken from the homeowner in the incident Thursday night.

"At this point we believe (the incidents) are (related,), but we still have to dot the i's and cross the t's on some further parts of that investigation," Thum said.

Kilbourn, who is believed to live in the area of the Brookings and Walts incident, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released to the custody of the Minnehaha County Jail shortly afterward.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and was on a parole hold, though Thum said more charges were "very likely" to be added as officials investigate what unfolded. Kilbourn was well-known to the department, Thum said, adding Kilbourn had not yet been designated as a parole absconder, but that the day before, police were alerted the man had not complied with some of the conditions of his parole.

"We're thankful no officers were injured," Thum said. "And we'll work through this per standard protocol as we have in the past."

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting, and the officer who fired their weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy, to ensure they get any support needed and prepare to return back to work, Thum said.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said the DCI is working with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office on the investigation and that the Sioux Falls Police Department is cooperating, according to a press release from the Attorney General's Office.

Once the investigation is finished, DCI will issue a summary report of its findings, anticipated sometime within the next 30 days. DCI officials will process the crime scene, conduct forensic examinations and interviews with officers and witnesses as well as review all officer-warn body cameras and video cameras from the area, the release states.

"It's inappropriate for us to comment on anything more than kind of time, place and what got us to this point," Thum said. "DCI will have the rest of the details."

Thum said this is the first officer-involved shooting of the year and the 10th to occur during his time as police chief since he was hired for the role in June 2021.

"Each one is uniquely different," Thum said, adding such shootings are a risk to the public and to officers. "At the end of the day, we do not want to have to be engaging people with our firearms. That's not something we seek or desire to do, but it's a result that happens sometimes."Thum went on to say as far as he could recall, no one particular officer had been involved in more than one of each of the last 10 shootings, and the department continues to assess after each incident. He added he was concerned about how often the department is encountering repeat offenders who are escalating their actions and the continued need to fill open positions on the force.

"My biggest concern is I worry about our officers," Thum said. "We're getting assaulted at a higher rate than ever. Vehicles rammed. Encountering weapons. We want to make sure our officers are as prepared as possible by learning from the events that have taken place."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: One man shot and injured by Sioux Falls police early Friday morning