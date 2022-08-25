One man was shot and killed in Central Tacoma Wednesday, according to Tacoma police

Tacoma Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday in Central Tacoma, a block south of state Route 16.

Just after 6:30 p.m., multiple people called South Sound 911 about a possible shooting around the 3600 block of South 31st Street, according to a press release from the department. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man bleeding from a gunshot wound and attempted to provide first aid.

Soon afterwards, first responders with the Tacoma Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police department spokesperson Shelbie Boyd said that the victim had not yet been identified.

Officers have not yet identified a suspect. Boyd said that law enforcement officials will continue to investigate the scene throughout the night. She encouraged anyone with information related to this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.

