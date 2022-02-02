One man shot and killed Tuesday night in Ashtabula

Feb. 2—ASHTABULA — A 43-year-old Ashtabula man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue, police said.

The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the victim got into a physical fight with a 27-year-old man outside the Myrtle Avenue home. That's when the 27-year-old pulled out a gun and shot him.

When police arrived, the victim was unresponsive and taken by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where all life-saving attempts failed, according to Coroner's Office.

He was pronounced dead in ACMC's emergency room, according to the Coroner's Office.

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the shooting and is being held in the city jail, Stell said.

The victim's body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.