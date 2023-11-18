One man shot in Miami-Dade shopping center. Cops searching for shooter

A man collapsed inside a northwest Miami-Dade Sedano’s supermarket after being shot outside in the shopping center, police said on Saturday.

The injured man is in the hospital in critical condition and police are searching for the shooter.

“We are happy that given that this was a shooting in broad daylight that there was no one else injured,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Andre Martin, a spokesperson for the agency.

Around 9:40 a.m., the man, who has not been identified, was driving a van into the Vistas Shopping Center at 6400 NW 186th Street, Martin said. Moments later, another person drove up to the van, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The identity of the shooter was not known and it was unclear whether the shooter followed the van or was already in the shopping center, police said. The shooter raced out of the shopping center after the incident.

The wounded man left his van and went to two businesses in the shopping center searching for help. He ultimately collapsed inside the Sedano’s, police said.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, but is stable, Martin said.

“This happened in the morning, with lots of people in the shopping center,” Martin said. “We definitely want people to reach out if they know something.”

Those with information on the shooting are asked to reach out to Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-579-6111.