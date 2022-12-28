One man shot and one man arrested after argument in Spokane Valley apartment

Dec. 28—One man was arrested and another hospitalized with a potentially life-threatening wound to the leg on Tuesday night after a shooting at an apartment in Spokane Valley, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 4:35 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of North Cherry Street. A caller reported that a man had just shot at a person inside of a vehicle in the apartment parking lot. The victim in the car fled, but the suspect remained at the location.

Deputies located and detained the suspected shooter, the sheriff's office said. He has not been publicly identified.

About five minutes later, the victim called 911 and reported he was shot. Deputies located the victim in the Plantes Ferry Park and provided medical aid, but the victim was "not cooperative with specific information," the sheriff's office said.

An initial investigation from the sheriff's office revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two men. Detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10172358.