One man shot outside Family Dollar store in south Fort Worth, police say

One man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after another man shot him from a white Dodge pickup, according to Fort Worth police.

The shooting was reported near a Family Dollar store in the 2400 block of Shelby Road, in south Fort Worth.

Police did not release any other details on the incident or the condition of the victim. An incident detail report from police says a 911 caller reported their father had been shot.

A spokesman for MedStar said they spoke to the driver of the car transporting the victim to the hospital and asked them to stop so he could be treated, but the driver refused.

Gun violence detectives are investigating.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.