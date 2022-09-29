One man shot outside home near elementary school in Fresno neighborhood, police say

One man was shot outside a home in a southeast Fresno neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victim, in his 40s, was shot in his back in the driveway of the home, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to a ShotSpotter report of eight shots fired in the 4600 block of East Iowa Avenue, near Tulare and Maple avenues and a block west of Burroughs Elementary School.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his condition was not immediately known.

It was not immediately clear how many people were with the victim when the shooting occurred.

“We do know that there was a vehicle that left the scene, that might be related,” Trueba Vega said. “We don’t know the involvement of the vehicle at this time. We do have information that it’s a dark-colored vehicle. Very minimal information, but that’s all we have at this point.”

Burroughs went into a brief lockdown, Trueba Vega said, though students could be seen leaving the campus around 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Fresno Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 4600 block of East Iowa Avenue, near Tulare and Maple avenues in southeast Fresno on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Police respond to a shooting in the 4600 block of East Iowa Avenue in southeast Fresno, California, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.