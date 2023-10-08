One man shot Saturday night in Lansing, police say

LANSING — One man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Saturday night, Lansing police said Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Coleman Avenue after 9 p.m., near Bank Street, where they found the Lansing resident, LPD Sgt. Matt Danko said.

Danko said the investigation is ongoing and there is no information available of what led to the shooting or any suspects.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Shooting Saturday night leaves Lansing man wounded, police say