One man shot, sent to hospital in Fort Worth road rage attack

A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot in a road rage incident that resulted in the man crashing into a third vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital in good condition, according to police. Officers found the suspect’s vehicle nearby but it was unoccupied. They are looking for two suspects.

Police said the road rage started at Berry Street and South Freeway and ended around the intersection of East Jessamine Street and South Freeway.

The victim was shot in the arm, resulting in him swerving and crashing into the other car. The crash resulted in minor injuries.

Police said gun violence detectives are investigating.