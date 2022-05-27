One man shot, three arrested in Lemoore shooting

May 26—Lemoore Police officers responded to the 700 block of North Lemore Avenue for reports of a possible shooting on Sunday, May 22. When the officers arrived at the scene all parties had left, however there was evidence that indicated that a shooting had occurred, according to officials.

A juvenile arrived at Adventist Medical Center soon afterwards with gunshot wounds and was later transported to Fresno Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Lemoore Police detectives have taken over the investigation. Three juveniles were arrested and booked at the Kings County Juvenile Center in connection with the shooting incident.

One juvenile was arrested for attempted murder, possession of an un-serialized/unregistered firearm, and participation in a criminal street gang. The other two juveniles were arrested for accessory after the fact.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Lemoore Police Department at 559-924-9574.