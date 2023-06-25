One man shot, two arrested Saturday in Aurelius Township

AURELIUS TWP. — Two people were arrested Saturday after a shooting about 10 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Aurelius Road.

A 34-year-old Lansing man suffered a single gunshot wound during an altercation, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. The victim was taken to a local hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were lodged at the Ingham County Jail, the release said. The sheriff's office did not identify the individuals because they have not yet been arraigned. The charges the individuals will face were not announced.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

