One man shot at West Central home

Apr. 20—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening at a West Central.

Police responded to the 1600 block of West Mission Avenue at about 6 p.m. after reports of a shooting inside a home, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

One adult man was shot, Cpl. Nick Briggs said. Briggs did not have information on the extent of the man's injuries as of Wednesday evening.

Police aren't looking for anyone else in relation to the shooting and there's no threat to the public, Briggs said. Some people at the location were arrested for unrelated warrants, but no one has been charged in connection to the shooting, Briggs said.

The police department declined to provide any more information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.