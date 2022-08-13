One man taken to a hospital, another shot in hand after overnight shooting in Duquesne

Two men were shot after an overnight incident in Duquesne, police say.

Officers were called to the 100 block of South 5th Avenue at around 1:59 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say both men were shot in one of their hands.

One of the men was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and the other declined medical treatment and said he would take himself to the hospital.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Allegheny County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

