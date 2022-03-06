One man wounded in officer-involved shooting at near Fresno High. What police know

Two Fresno police officers “returned fire” early Sunday following an hours-long confrontation with a man in an apartment near the Fresno High area, a police department official reported.

The incident started just after 2 a.m. when residents of a small apartment complex in the 500 block of East Weldon Avenue heard gunfire and discovered a bullet hole in the wall of a bedroom where two children, ages 2 and 4, were sleeping, Lt. Bill Dooley said in an interview at the scene.

Police identified a neighbor as the shooter. Officers escorted the family of four to safety and quickly surrounded the apartment.

The neighbor, identified only as a 48-year-old man, came out of his home but refused to cooperate with police and went back inside. He spoke with a police negotiator but was described by Dooley as confrontational and “challenging” toward the officers.

Officers reported hearing gunfire around 4 a.m. The man allegedly fire a gun through a window. Dooley said two officers returned fire.

The man surrendered about 40 minutes later and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with what police described as a grazing wound to his head.

Dooley said the injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Roads on the east side of Fresno High School likely will be closed until Sunday afternoon, Dooley said.

The Bee’s Brianna Calix contributed to this report.