One man wounded in Saturday shooting, police say

Mar. 18—A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in Frederick on Saturday, police said.

Samantha Long, a spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department, said officers responded to the 100 block of West All Saints Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a nearby officer heard gunshots.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to an area trauma center with injuries that Long said appear to be non-fatal.

Long said the shooting was not believed to be random and that a preliminary investigation indicates it was a targeted incident.

Additional details, including the identity of the victim, the circumstances of the shooting and whether police had identified a potential suspect, were not available Saturday evening.