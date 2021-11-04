One man wounded in shooting near Peppermill Park, Orange deputies say

Lisa Maria Garza, Orlando Sentinel

Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that wounded a 28-year-old man Wednesday evening in front of a home near Peppermill Park, the agency said.

The unidentified man was shot around 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of Saffron Drive and is expected to survive, according to OCSO spokesperson Lt. Collington Campbell.

The shooter fled the scene before authorities arrived, Campbell said, and deputies are searching the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

lgarza@orlandosentinel.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories