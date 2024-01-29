‘One-man wrecking crew’ sentenced for stalking Tri-Cities woman, kids through 3 counties

Edward Sandoval wouldn’t stay away from his ex-girlfriend, no matter how hard she tried or how many times she moved.

Judges had ordered him three times to stay away from Vanessa Sanchez Bravo in Okanogan and Yakima counties, but it didn’t stop him from attacking her in a Richland home in Benton County.

The 42-year-old Sunnyside man pleaded guilty last week to two counts of felony violation of a court order, second-degree assault, first-degree theft and residential burglary.

He had 14 previous convictions.

“You’re just a one-man wrecking crew,” said Judge David Petersen. “You don’t follow court orders at all.”

He said Sandoval’s horrendous behavior, including threatening her with a knife and gun and choking her until she passed out in front of their son, will leave lasting emotional scars for not only his ex-girlfriend, but their three kids.

Bravo said she survived years of domestic violence. Even while he was in jail, and she hasn’t been able to live in peace.

“I just hope that he doesn’t get out any time soon,” she said during the hearing. “I’m not his first victim, and I’m not his last.”

Petersen sentenced him to the maximum under Washington sentencing guidelines — seven years.

Next, he faces charges in Yakima County, including eight more counts of violating protection orders and one count of witness tampering. Those cases have not been resolved, according to court documents.

Deputy Prosecutor Kristin McRoberts had asked for a 6 1/2-year sentence, noting he had been ordered to stay away from Bravo at least three times, but continued to violate those orders.

Sandoval’s attorney Tim Dickerson said his client understands his criminal history doesn’t paint a good picture of him.

“My client has never had an issue of taking responsibility,” Dickerson said. “He would like to get access to programming while he’s in custody to help him improve his life.”

Sandoval didn’t speak during his sentencing.

Attack in Richland

In September 2021, Bravo was living in Richland in a home that was supposed to be a confidential location because of her domestic violence history.

At the time, there were two orders from Yakima and an order from Okanogan to prevent Sandoval from contacting her.

And he’d been released on bail from the Yakima County jail, pending a trial on eight domestic violence charges including five counts of violating felony protection orders.

He called her four times through Snapchat on Sept. 2, 2021. Bravo didn’t answer but he left a message accusing her of being with another man.

Three days later, he showed up at the Richland home and her children spotted him outside. She didn’t want to let him inside but eventually did because she feared he’d cause a scene in the neighborhood.

Sandoval had gifts and flowers for her birthday.

“Bravo drank alcohol the defendant had brought her at his direction and indicated that she did not feel free to leave the residence once he took her phone because she was fearful he would harm her,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.

She was able to convince Sandoval that she needed to use the restroom, and picked up a phone along the way to call police. He followed her into the upstairs bathroom, grabbed her by the hair and took the phone away.

He forced her back downstairs, took out a knife clipped to his belt and held the open blade to her throat. He then pulled out handgun and held it while yelling that he wasn’t going to prison for 10 years.

When she started to scream, he put a hand over her mouth and then put an arm around her neck and squeezed in front of their 9-year-old, according to court documents.

She wasn’t sure if she passed out, but the next thing she recalled is looking up and seeing the door open. He was gone so she went to a neighbor and called 911.