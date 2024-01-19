One man's mission to learn about the deeper roots of Tennessee whiskey
For all you whiskey fans, there's a man who is just as enthusiastic about the history of Tennessee's spirit.
For all you whiskey fans, there's a man who is just as enthusiastic about the history of Tennessee's spirit.
Detroit is ready to erupt. Will Baker Mayfield and the Bucs spoil the party?
Palworld has sold a million copies in just over eight hours, according to developer Pocketpair. The ‘Pokémon with guns’ satire has proven to be so popular that Steam servers are buckling under the strain.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
The Bills and Chiefs are familiar playoff foes.
We've got you covered on all four divisional playoff matchups this weekend.
Ford is cutting production of the electric F-150 Lightning pickup. Although sales increased by 55 percent last year, they're growing more slowly than the company anticipated.
Reviewers say the 'winner of a shoe' left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
"Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." returned with season premieres this week.
Grab this duo to help you embrace your natural color — it's just $8 per bottle.
Wilkinson was fired in 2022 after multiple investigations, including one into the sexual misconduct of former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.
The 31-year-old announced her next move, which will keep her close to the game.
Korg is back with a refresh of its popular Opsix FM synthesizer. The Opsix mk II boasts twice the polyphony, 64 voices, and a bunch of new sound shaping options, like filters and LFOs.
Check out the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV in spy shots out testing in winter.
Ford revealed on Friday morning that it will transition 1,400 workers off F-150 Lightning production at its Rouge EV production center as EV truck demand continues to wane.
Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for at a substantial discount.
Media streamer Plex's long-delayed plans to launch a marketplace for TV and movie rentals are finally being realized after multiple false starts. The media startup originally announced its plan to expand its streaming service to include rentals just ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted launch plans alongside other technical concerns. Then, at CES a year ago, Plex said the rentals market was due for a second-quarter launch.
Lindsey Lee Lurgin took an unconventional route to becoming a founder, so it’s only fitting that her fundraising strategies are just as unique. “If you think of what a pitch deck is, it’s what you send to someone to get a meeting,” Lurgin told TechCrunch.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has continued its crackdown on data brokers with a settlement banning data aggregation company InMarket from selling consumers’ precise location data. Texas-based InMarket, which debuted as CheckPoints at TechCrunch Disrupt 2010, provides a marketing platform that collects sensitive consumer data — including location data, purchasing history, and demographic information — which brands and advertising agencies use to facilitate targeted advertising on mobile devices. Based on the data that InMarket collects, brands can target shoppers who are likely to be low-income millennials or Christian churchgoers, according to the FTC.
The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf (including the GTI and the R) is getting a round of updates such as design tweaks and an improved interior.
Schenk ended up finishing two-under for the round.