One man's mission to revitalize small-town America

Ten years ago, things weren’t looking so good in Biddeford, Maine. Growth was stagnant, particularly because of a controversial municipal waste incinerator – also the town’s largest taxpayer – that occupied some eight acres on the downtown riverfront. There were also infrastructure improvement needs, competing downtown interests, and an image problem.

“The city did not need a short-term, band-aid solution list or lackluster plan,” says Daniel Stevenson, who previously served as Biddeford’s economic development director.

Community leaders decided to partner with the Orton Family Foundation, a nonprofit based in Vermont whose aim is to help towns and small cities become healthier and more economically vibrant. With some 35 neighborhood meetings and the participation of hundreds of residents, Biddeford opted to buy out the waste incinerator and move forward with other plans that ultimately created a wave of development and revitalization.

Recommended: In a distressed part of Ohio, one way people are finding work – and purpose

The partnership with the foundation was a “game changer,” says Mr. Stevenson, who made his comments in an email interview. “The City is better off today with over $100 million in new private-sector mixed use investments and millions in downtown public infrastructure improvements including the RiverWalk....”

The experience he describes is one among hundreds of similar stories told by communities across the United States. And while the fine details of the stories differ, the common thread is the role of the Orton Family Foundation and its Community Heart & Soul model. Shepherding this process for communities is David Leckey, executive director of the foundation.

“There is a palpable hunger I’m seeing and feeling in small towns to do something together, to do something positive about where they live and with each other,” says Mr. Leckey, who himself grew up in Van Buren, Ohio, which had a population of 328 as of the 2010 Census. “The large majority of people in small towns are good folks wanting to do the right things.”

The challenges of many small towns in the US have been well documented, in some cases being nothing less than a fight for survival. Leckey commonly hears that the need for affordable housing, broadband internet, day care, and economic development, as well as the toll of the opioid crisis, are among the key struggles facing small communities. But he sees something deeper.

“Too many towns have sort of lost a sense of pride and purpose in those challenges; they have lost too much connection with each other as neighbors, or maybe they never had it,” he says. “Maybe they have forgotten the resiliency and resources that are still within their own hands – or as we say, in the hearts and hands of the people who live there.”

THREE GUIDES

The Community Heart & Soul model is guided by three principles, which the foundation describes as involving everyone, focusing on what matters, and playing the long game. It is carried out over four phases, from laying groundwork to making decisions and taking action.

“Involving everybody either rebuilds, strengthens, or discovers relationships that are within the community,” Leckey says. The process gives participants “a path to really engage with all the different types of folks who live and work in the community.”

Sixty-six towns in 14 states have completed or are currently engaged in implementation of the model, Leckey says.

The foundation was founded by Lyman Orton, whose parents in 1946 opened the first restored general store in the country, The Vermont Country Store – which has since become a major mail-order and online retailer. Mr. Orton remains chairman of the foundation’s board and provides funding to cover the nonprofit’s operating expenses – approximately $2.5 million annually.

In a recent interview near the foundation’s headquarters in Shelburne, Vt., Leckey reflected on how he found his way to the nonprofit. He had served as president of a manufacturing company and was looking for a next step that would enable him to effect change. In addition, the work of the foundation resembled his role in the 1980s as one of the first executive directors of what today is called the Southwest Initiative Foundation. In this job in Minnesota, he helped diversify economies in 18 counties.