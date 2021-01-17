One man's stunning 200-car collection is headed to auction, along with these vintage pickups - see them all

Kristen Lee
1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup.
1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

Rick Treworgy is the owner of more than 200 cars after decades of collecting, and that collection is about to hit the auction block.

Are you down for browsing through 48 Corvettes? Or perhaps nine different vintage pickup trucks? Then you've found the place.

Treworgy's collection will be offered at no reserve from January 22 and 23 at Mecum Auctions' Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021 event, taking place in Punta Gorda, Florida. It's a truly stunning array of American cars spanning the decades that Treworgy spent collecting them all.

If pickup trucks are your thing, keep reading. There are some cool ones.

Car collector Rick Treworgy's massive car collection will soon be up for auction at no reserve.

1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup.
1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

It includes about 200 different muscle cars from all decades. And also there are pickup trucks.

1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.
1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

This turquoise 1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup went through a frame-off restoration.

1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.
1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

It has wide whitewall tires and an oak-lined bed.

1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.
1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

And there's a three-speed manual transmission.

1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.
1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

This red 1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup uses a small-block V8 engine.

1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.
1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

It has an automatic transmission and a custom interior.

1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.
1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

And there's air conditioning!

1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.
1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

This 1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck has a 400-horsepower V8.

1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup.
1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

It's got an automatic transmission and a bench seat.

1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup.
1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

It looks like it means business.

1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup.
1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

This 1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup also underwent a frame-off restoration that was finished in 2013.

1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup.
1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

It has a custom interior and a modern audio system.

1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup.
1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

The yellow paint is striking.

1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup.
1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

Since this 1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup was restored, it's only been driven 387 miles.

1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup.
1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

Inside, there are vinyl bucket seats.

1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup.
1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

Imagine helping your friends move in this.

1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup.
1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

This 1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup has a V8 and four-wheel drive.

1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup.
1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

It looks off-road ready - if you ever wanted to get it dirty, that is.

1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup.
1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

There's power steering, power brakes, and power windows.

1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup.
1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

This 1940 Chevrolet pickup has a steel body and yellow accents.

1940 Chevrolet pickup.
1940 Chevrolet pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

It's got an inline-six engine.

1940 Chevrolet pickup.
1940 Chevrolet pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

And a three-speed manual transmission.

1940 Chevrolet pickup.
1940 Chevrolet pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

This 1935 Chevrolet pickup has a two-tone green exterior.

1935 Chevrolet pickup.
1935 Chevrolet pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

It uses an inline-six engine and a manual transmission.

1935 Chevrolet pickup.
1935 Chevrolet pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

And it has a wood-lined bed.

1935 Chevrolet pickup.
1935 Chevrolet pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

This 1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup has a V8 engine and an automatic transmission.

1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup.
1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

Its interior looks pristine.

1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup.
1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

And it has a sweet hood ornament.

1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup.
1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

All of these trucks are being offered at NO RESERVE during Mecum Auctions' Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021 event.

1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup.
1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

The auction will take place in Punta Gorda, Florida, from January 22 to 23.

1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup.
1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup. Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

Read the original article on Business Insider

