Here’s One Mar-a-Lago Wedding Donald Trump Won’t Have To Crash

Tiffany Trump will tie the knot with reported billionaire heir Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, according to the Miami Herald.

Michael Boulos, left, and Tiffany Trump, right, are getting married this weekend. (Photo: via Associated Press)

It’s unclear what role her dad, former President Donald Trump, will play during the nuptials. He he has been known to DJ at the venue, crash a wedding reception and make an impromptu speech for a happy couple all about himself.

Tiffany Trump, 29, is the former president’s only daughter with his second wife Marla Maples. She graduated from Georgetown Law in 2020.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2021. But they drew mockery for the timing, just hours before her father left the White House following his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.

