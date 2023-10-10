One of Marjorie Taylor Greene's top priorities in a new speaker is advancing a bill to restrict trans children and adults from receiving gender-affirming care

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks as the arrival of former President Donald Trump outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Benjamin Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

House Republicans are still figuring out who to support as the next speaker of the House.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the next speaker needs to support a restrictive bill of hers.

The bill would prohibit any "taxpayer-funded gender-affirming care" as well as care for minors.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said one of top priorities in choosing a new speaker of the House is if they'll help bring her bill restricting transgender children and adults from receiving gender-affirming healthcare to a floor vote.

Asked by Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday as to which GOP speaker candidate she plans to support to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, she pointed to a bill that she introduced earlier in the year.

"I'm talking with the people that are running for speaker, the issues are important to me," Greene said. "I have a bill that would stop transgender surgeries on children, and that bill has been sitting in the judiciary committee for quite some time now, and I want to see it marked up and taken to the floor for a vote.

Introduced in June 2023, Greene's "Protect Children's Innocence Act" does far more than simply limit children from accessing gender-affirming care.

In actuality, according to a press release from her own office, it prohibits any "taxpayer-funded gender-affirming care," forbid "institutions of higher education" from teaching about gender-affirming care, and restricts any foreigner who's performed any form of gender-affirming care on a minor from entering the United States.

As Greene noted, the bill's sat dormant in the House Judiciary Committee since September, and has yet to be brought to a vote on the floor. At the moment, Greene's legislation has 44 Republican cosponsors, and a copy of the bill has also been introduced in the Senate by Sen. JD Vance.

Greene's interview on Sunday with Fox News wasn't the first time she's brought up her legislation in relation to the House speaker vote. On October 4, on X (formerly Twitter), Greene wrote that "The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump."

One of the reasons she listed in her post was that the embattled former president specifically would "pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women's sports."

House Republicans are scheduled to privately meet Tuesday evening to listen to the two speaker candidates — Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Steve Scalise — formulate their visions of leading the House. The session comes just a week after eight Republicans joined with each of the Democrats in the House to oust McCarthy as speaker following Rep. Matt Gaetz filing a "motion to vacate."

Read the original article on Business Insider