One Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) insider upped their stake by 9.8% in the previous year

Looking at Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:MMC ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Marc Oken made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$837k worth of shares at a price of US$167 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$149 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Marc Oken was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Marsh & McLennan Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Marsh & McLennan Companies insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$180m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marsh & McLennan Companies Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Marsh & McLennan Companies shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Marsh & McLennan Companies insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marsh & McLennan Companies. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Marsh & McLennan Companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

