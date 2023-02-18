One Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) insider upped their stake by 13% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Marvell Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRVL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marvell Technology

The Independent Director Michael Strachan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$314k worth of shares at a price of US$46.32 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$44.14. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Michael Strachan.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Marvell Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Marvell Technology insiders own about US$204m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Marvell Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Marvell Technology insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Marvell Technology.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

