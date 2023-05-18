One of masked robbers who killed Fort Worth man in home invasion pleads guilty to murder

A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murder and been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 death of a man in the commission of a home-invasion robbery, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Cameron Jerrell Marble, at the time 22 years old, and two other men wore masks and broke into the Fort Worth home of David Plotts, 26, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office. Marble shot Plotts in the head and then fled with the two other robbers, authorities said.

Another man, 25-year-old David Sharray Shelton, was arrested in Plotts’ killing before Marble and is scheduled to appear in court for a plea docket Friday, according to court records.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 2900 block of Phoenix Drive around 3:30 a.m. June 16, 2019, police said at the time. An investigation revealed three masked robbers had forced their way into the apartment by kicking in the front door before Plotts was shot.

Plotts’ mother, Lisa Ernesti, said she is thankful for the sentence because “the person who killed my son won’t be able to hurt anyone else today or tomorrow, not ever,” according to the DA’s office.

“I want peace and closure to all this,” said Steven Ernesti, father of David Plotts. “It has gone on too long and it needs to come to an end.”