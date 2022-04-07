By One Measure, Rates May Still Need to Rise 300 Basis Points, Fed’s Bullard Says

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he favors raising interest rates sharply to counter the highest inflation in four decades, and suggested he backs a half-point hike in May along with shrinking the Fed’s bloated balance sheet.

“I would like the committee to get to 3-3.25% on the policy rate in the second half of this year,” Bullard told reporters Thursday after a speech at the University of Missouri. “We have to move forthrightly in order to get the policy rate to the right level to deal with the inflation we have got in front of us.”

The Fed raised its benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points last month to a target range of 0.25% to 0.5%. Bullard, who favored a half-point increase, was the lone dissenter in the 8-1 policy vote.

Forecasts released with their policy decision showed officials expect to raise rates to 1.9% by the end of the year, according to the median estimate. Comments later Thursday by two other regional Fed presidents -- Chicago’s Charles Evans and Atlanta’s Raphael Bostic -- voiced support for increases that were more in line with the path laid out by those projections, or dot plot.

The St. Louis Fed chief said he didn’t want to prejudge the May meeting and will consider new data, “but obviously I was in favor of going with a bigger rate increase last time, so I would lean into that this time,” he told reporters after giving a speech at the University of Missouri.

Minutes of the March 15-16 policy meeting released Wednesday showed that “many” officials had been of the same mind and only backed the smaller increase out of caution in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The minutes also showed that many of them also noted that one or more half-point hikes could be appropriate going forward to counter the hottest inflation in four decades.

The minutes outlined a plan by the Fed to shrink its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet by more than $1 trillion a year, which would also contribute to tighter financial conditions. Some Fed officials have equated that process to one or more rate increases. Bullard said the securities runoff is well understood by markets and isn’t a reason for the Fed not to raise by 50 basis points in May.

“I wouldn’t want to use that to be a reason to hold back on where we think the policy rate should be,” Bullard said. “It is very clear we need to get the policy rate higher, sooner. We want to do that in a way that doesn’t cause too much disruption. But on the other hand we do have a serious inflation issue and we have to move forthrightly.”

Bullard has previously declared that his forecast is the most hawkish on the committee, identifying himself as the lone dot above 3% for 2022. Bostic is generally viewed as a centrist while Evans has generally been one of the Fed’s more dovish officials.

Evans, speaking at a conference on inclusive employment hosted by his bank, said he would favor moving rates to a neutral setting -- which Fed officials estimate at around 2.4% -- by the end of 2022 or early 2023. But he said he was skeptical of the need to go further than that.

“A lot of what we see are supply chain issues and that those are going to come off the boil,” Evans said. “I am optimistic that we can get to neutral, look around and find that we are not necessarily that far from where we need to go.”

Speaking virtually on the same panel, Bostic said he too favored moving rates closer to a neutral position, adding “but I think we need to do it in a measured way” and take stock of uncertainties around the outlook.

“We are going to learn a lot as we go through this year,” Bostic said. “With the reduction in the fiscal stimulus and that waning over time, that is also going to lead to a pullback in aggregate demand in ways that should allow the demand and the supply responses to start to come closer to each other.”

