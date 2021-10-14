One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on One Media iP Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = UK£920k ÷ (UK£17m - UK£939k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Thus, One Media iP Group has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured One Media iP Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for One Media iP Group.

What Can We Tell From One Media iP Group's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't look fantastic because it's fallen from 8.3% five years ago, while the business's capital employed increased by 366%. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. The funds raised likely haven't been put to work yet so it's worth watching what happens in the future with One Media iP Group's earnings and if they change as a result from the capital raise. It's also worth noting the company's latest EBIT figure is within 10% of the previous year, so it's fair to assign the ROCE drop largely to the capital raise.

On a side note, One Media iP Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 5.4% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From One Media iP Group's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that One Media iP Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 99% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

