One Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) insider upped their stake by 33% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Medpace Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MEDP ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Medpace Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director Fred Davenport made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$73k worth of shares at a price of US$146 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$164), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Medpace Holdings insiders own about US$1.0b worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Medpace Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Medpace Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Medpace Holdings. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Medpace Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

