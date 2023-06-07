One of the men arrested for vandalizing Taco Bell has pleaded guilty

It was a tough day the restaurant, which saw incidents just over 15 hours apart that resulted in two separate customers being arrested after allegedly berating and threatening employees, according to police reports obtained by The Sentinel through a Freedom of Information Act request.

It started shortly after midnight, when Jeremy Chankongsinh placed an order at the drive-thru. When he was informed the restaurant doesn’t serve Sprite (as Taco Bell carries Pepsi products), Chankongsinh began yelling through the intercom before proceeding to the drive-up window, getting out of his car and punching the window, breaking it.

According to a statement from a Taco Bell employee, Chankongsinh pointed his hand toward the window as if he were holding a gun, but because it was dark, the employee couldn't confirm he was armed.

The police report states Chankongsinh then drove to the front door and began pulling on the handles, striking the glass and gesturing as if he had a gun. Finally, he left the Taco Bell and drove north on River Avenue.

He didn't get far. Arresting Officer Andrew Nagelkirk with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office described Chankongsinh’s car as "swerving and drifting within the lane and straddling the center dotted line." Chankongsinh didn’t pull over when Nagelkirk used his lights and siren, the report alleged, but continued going 45 mph while swerving in the northbound lane of 132nd Avenue.

According to Nagelkirk, Chankongsinh eventually stopped on Blueberry Lane, where he got out of the car but didn't comply with police orders. Multiple officers on-scene said Chankongsinh was yelling obscenities, threatening to fight officers and telling them to shoot.

Deputy John Maher arrived with his K9 partner, Titus, and warned Chankongsinh if he didn’t comply, the dog would be deployed and likely bite him.

"F*ck you, send the dog. (I'll) fight it off and fight everyone here," Chankongsinh allegedly responded.

Maher took out his taser and informed Chankongsinh if he didn’t comply, he'd be tased. When Chankongsinh didn’t reply, Maher tased him, but claimed it had no effect. Maher tased him again, still with no effect.

At that time, another responding officer, Nick Forrest, tased Chankongsinh a third time, hitting him in the left leg and groin. The third round of tasing sent Chankongsinh to the ground, where he was handcuffed before being placed in Nagelkirk’s vehicle.

Nagelkirk reported Chankongsinh had a “strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person,” and that both of his eyes were watery and bloodshot.

Chankongsinh allegedly refused to submit to a blood draw, so Nagelkirk obtained a warrant. Chankongsinh was taken to Zeeland Community Hospital for the blood draw and to have a taser probe removed from his genitals.

Chankongsinh was lodged in the Ottawa County Jail on charges of damage to business property, operating while intoxicated, flee and elude, resisting and obstructing and habitual offender fourth offense notice. He posted bond and was released May 4.

Chankongsinh pleaded guilty to all charges during his arraignment in Ottawa County’s 20th Circuit Court on Monday, though his habitual offense notice was lowered to second offense.

Chankongsinh’s sentencing will take place Monday, July 10. In the meantime, he's out on bond. According to his lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Patrick Kolehouse, the charges could earn him a sentencing of two years, enhanced to three with the second offense notice.

Meanwhile, Edward Galvan, the second person arrested at the restaurant on April 30, is scheduled for a final pre-trial conference on June 29 in Ottawa County’s 58th District Court.

