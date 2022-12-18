One Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) insider upped their stake by 11% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Merchants Bancorp's (NASDAQ:MBIN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Merchants Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Vice Chairman, Randall Rogers, sold US$280k worth of shares at a price of US$28.00 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$24.42). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Randall Rogers.

Michael Dury bought a total of 14.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$24.18. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Merchants Bancorp is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Merchants Bancorp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Merchants Bancorp insiders own about US$454m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Merchants Bancorp Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Merchants Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Merchants Bancorp, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

But note: Merchants Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

