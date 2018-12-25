One Metric To Rule Them All: Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is a CA$1.9b small-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Calgary, Canada. REITs own and operate income-generating property and adhere to a different set of regulations. This impacts how BEI.UN’s business operates and also how we should analyse its stock. In this commentary, I’ll take you through some of the things I look at when assessing BEI.UN.

A common financial term REIT investors should know is Funds from Operations, or FFO for short, which is a REIT’s main source of income from its portfolio of property, such as rent. FFO is a cleaner and more representative figure of how much BEI.UN actually makes from its day-to-day operations, compared to net income, which can be affected by one-off activities or non-cash items such as depreciation. For BEI.UN, its FFO of CA$102m makes up 47% of its gross profit, which means over a third of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

In order to understand whether BEI.UN has a healthy balance sheet, we have to look at a metric called FFO-to-total debt. This tells us how long it will take BEI.UN to pay off its debt using its income from its main business activities, and gives us an insight into BEI.UN’s ability to service its borrowings. With a ratio of 3.9%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as aggressive risk. This would take BEI.UN 25.42 years to pay off using just operating income, which is a long time, and risk increases with time. But realistically, companies have many levers to pull in order to pay back their debt, beyond operating income alone.

Next, interest coverage ratio shows how many times BEI.UN’s earnings can cover its annual interest payments. Usually the ratio is calculated using EBIT, but for REITs, it’s better to use FFO divided by net interest. This is similar to the above concept, but looks at the nearer-term obligations. With an interest coverage ratio of 1.17x, BEI.UN is not generating an appropriate amount of cash from its borrowings. Typically, a ratio of greater than 3x is seen as safe.

I also use FFO to look at BEI.UN’s valuation relative to other REITs in Canada by using the price-to-FFO metric. This is conceptually the same as the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, but as previously mentioned, FFO is more suitable. BEI.UN’s price-to-FFO is 18.28x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is slightly overvalued.

Next Steps:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust can bring diversification into your portfolio due to its unique REIT characteristics. Before you make a decision on the stock today, keep in mind I’ve only covered one metric in this article, the FFO, which is by no means comprehensive. I’d strongly recommend continuing your research on the following areas I believe are key fundamentals for BEI.UN:

