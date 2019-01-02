One Metric To Rule Them All: Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a UK£106m small-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in London, United Kingdom. REIT shares give you ownership of the company than owns and manages various income-producing property, whether it be commercial, industrial or residential. The structure of GRIO is unique and it has to adhere to different requirements compared to other non-REIT stocks. Below, I’ll look at a few important metrics to keep in mind as part of your research on GRIO.

Check out our latest analysis for Ground Rents Income Fund

A common financial term REIT investors should know is Funds from Operations, or FFO for short, which is a REIT’s main source of income from its portfolio of property, such as rent. FFO is a cleaner and more representative figure of how much GRIO actually makes from its day-to-day operations, compared to net income, which can be affected by one-off activities or non-cash items such as depreciation. For GRIO, its FFO of UK£4.0m makes up 81% of its gross profit, which means the majority of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

LSE:GRIO Historical Debt January 2nd 19 More

Robust financial health can be measured using a common metric in the REIT investing world, FFO-to-debt. The calculation roughly estimates how long it will take for GRIO to repay debt on its balance sheet, which gives us insight into how much risk is associated with having that level of debt on its books. With a ratio of 21%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as aggressive risk. This would take GRIO 4.76 years to pay off using operating income alone. Given that long-term debt is a multi-year commitment this is not unusual, however, the longer it takes for a company to pay back debt, the higher the risk associated with that company.

I also look at GRIO’s interest coverage ratio, which demonstrates how many times its earnings can cover its yearly interest expense. This is similar to the concept above, but looks at the upcoming obligations. The ratio is typically calculated using EBIT, but for a REIT stock, it’s better to use FFO divided by net interest. With an interest coverage ratio of 5.35x, it’s safe to say GRIO is generating an appropriate amount of cash from its borrowings.

In terms of valuing GRIO, FFO can also be used as a form of relative valuation. Instead of the P/E ratio, P/FFO is used instead, which is very common for REIT stocks. In GRIO’s case its P/FFO is 26.09x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is overvalued.

Next Steps:

Ground Rents Income Fund can bring diversification into your portfolio due to its unique REIT characteristics. Before you make a decision on the stock today, keep in mind I’ve only covered one metric in this article, the FFO, which is by no means comprehensive. I’d strongly recommend continuing your research on the following areas I believe are key fundamentals for GRIO:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for GRIO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for GRIO’s outlook. Valuation: What is GRIO worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GRIO is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



