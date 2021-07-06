One of Miami’s oldest tech firms is at the center of a global ransomware computer hack

Rob Wile
·1 min read

Hackers are demanding as much as $70 million from one of Miami’s oldest tech firms in a cyberattack that has reverberated around the world.

Kaseya, a provider of IT and security management software founded in 2001, has notified the White House and federal authorities that last Friday a cyber attack was initiated against it. According to Reuters, the attack has affected entities, including hundreds of supermarkets in Sweden, whose cash registers were taken offline, to schools and kindergartens in New Zealand whose networks had Kaseya as their backbone.

“Our global teams are working around the clock to get our customers back up and running,” Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola said in a statement. “We understand that every second they are shut down, it impacts their livelihood, which is why we’re working feverishly to get this resolved.”

Reuters said the hacking group claiming responsibility has demanded $70 million to restore all the affected businesses’ data.

“We are always ready to negotiate,” a representative of the hackers told Reuters on Monday. Other outlets have reported the hacker group is called REvil and originates in Russia or Eastern Europe.

In August 2019, Kaseya received a $500 million investment from San Francisco-based private equity group TPG, along with its current majority holder, New York-based venture and private equity group Insight Partners.

