What one Middle Tennessee city has against car washes and why Mister Car Wash filed suit

Lebanon city leaders want to limit the number of new car washes being built in the city, which has resulted in both a lawsuit and new legislation that was recently approved.

“One thing people ask me a lot about is car washes,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “We do not get sales tax from them, and they are taking valuable properties where sales tax could be generated that typically go for stores and restaurants.”

Mister Car Wash is seeking to build in Lebanon, Tennessee

Lawsuit from Mister Car Wash

In November, Lebanon’s planning commission voted against a site plan to build a 5,434-square-foot Mister Car Wash at 1555 West Main Street, a prominent location in town. The denial came even though the plan appeared to meet city zoning and code requirements, according to Lebanon City Attorney Andy Wright’s statements at the planning commission meeting.

A lawsuit was filed in Wilson County Chancery Court against the city in January by Car Wash Headquarters, which does business as Mister Car Wash. The lawsuit said the planning commission “improperly denied the application.”

It requests a reversal of the decision.

Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston made clear to planning commissioners that the car wash wasn’t recruited by the city and it wasn't considered as the best use for the property.

The Take 5 Car Wash on West Main Street in Lebanon.

New zoning approved

Lebanon’s city council approved a zoning change with a 5-0 vote in January that effectively limits car washes from being built in prominent commercial areas.

The new zoning puts car washes as a conditional use in Commercial Office and Planned Business Development/Industrial Park districts.

The move is designed to identify a developer's intentions to build a car wash beforehand and keep car washes from taking more prominent commercial properties, Bell said. The zoning change is not expected to impact the Mister Car Wash lawsuit.

Lebanon officials estimated that there were four drive-thru car washes in the city limits with a fifth named Washtopia, at 640 Cumberland Street, that was close to completion as of deadline for this story.

Rick Bell

A number of older do-it-yourself-by-hand car washes in Lebanon have closed with other businesses opening on those properties, the city’s Planning Director Paul Corder said.

What car washes offer and what they don't

Automated car washes do not have to pay sales tax if the customer remains in the vehicle for the majority of the wash and cleaning related activities, based on changes made several years ago by the state legislature, Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson said. Lebanon has no current sales tax revenue collections, Lawson said.

Car washes also don't usually employ a large number of workers, which isn’t going to be as attractive to a city, officials noted.

But, despite the seeming angst, car washes are used, especially in growing areas, and their profitability potential draws companies.

“Every third call I get is someone looking for a spot for a car wash,” said Mark Lineberry, a leading commercial developer in Mt. Juliet. “You would think the free market would discourage the development of so many (car washes) close together, but apparently there is enough profit in them that it hasn’t stopped it yet.

“I am always on the side of letting the free market decide, but in this case, the free market has already been skewed by the tax rules, so I think (Lebanon) is right to weigh in to offset it.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mister Car Wash sues Middle Tennessee town site plan denied