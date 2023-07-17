One million face renting in retirement after failing to get on the property ladder

Renting

More than 1m over-65s will be renting in a decade, up from around 400,000 households today, as a growing share are unable to buy before the traditional retirement age.

The proportion who rent privately is expected to double from 5.7pc today to 11.5pc in the early 2030s, according to estate agency Hamptons.

It mounts an increasing challenge to the typical view that older Britons usually own their homes – just over three-quarters own outright – and represents a financial hazard as more families have to keep paying rent even when they will expect a large fall in their incomes on retirement.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said rising mortgage interest rates mean anybody approaching 65 without yet getting onto the property ladder will now find it even harder.

She said: “The rising number of older renters reflects the gradual unwinding of the large increase in homeownership rates after the Second World War.

“As younger generations who missed out on the homeownership boom age, growing numbers are likely to be renting when they retire.

“The recent rise in mortgage rates will make it harder to buy later in life. It’s long been the case that if you’re not on the ladder by 40 years old, it becomes more difficult.

“But higher mortgage rates will make this challenge even tougher given the difficulties in stretching a mortgage term to reduce monthly payments, particularly in the early years.”

Even without accounting for expected increases in rents, the shift in the proportion of over-65s in rental accommodation is set to take their annual payments from £5.1bn to £12.7bn over the next decade, showing the scale of the strain on households’ finances.

And rents are increasing sharply.

Across Great Britain overall, the average monthly rent on a newly-let property last month was £1,273, the estate agency said, an increase of £110, or 9.4pc, compared with June 2022.

By region, the jump was steepest in the capital city, with rents up 14.8pc to £2,271 in inner London and up 12.4pc to £2,119 in outer boroughs.

The next biggest jump was the 10.1pc increase recorded in the north of England, which took prices to £843.

Welsh renters suffered the smallest change, with monthly payments up 2.5pc to an average of £766.

By type of property, rents are going up a touch faster for one-bedroom homes than for larger houses, with smaller dwellings up 11.1pc but three-beds up 9.3pc.

The pace of the increases means the monthly payment required to rent a one-bedroom property would have secured two bedrooms in early 2022, while someone paying for a two-bed home could have got three last year.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.