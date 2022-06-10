One million flowers bring joy and color to New York's Meatpacking District

By Roselle Chen

(Reuters) - A million flowers in brilliant hues of pink, purple, blue, orange and yellow greeted visitors in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City on Friday for the three-day L.E.A.F Festival of Flowers.

Renowned flower designer Lewis Miller designed four street sign installations for the festival, which sees colorful blooms climbing up poles and spilling over pavements.

"Flowers have this amazing power to uplift people. Putting them in really unexpected places and having a larger-than-life display should give you an instantly positive, visceral response," Miller said.

The flowers will have a new purpose after the festival ends on Sunday, said Moira Breslin, founder of L.E.A.F.

"There's nearly a million flowers, maybe more being used this weekend," she said. "There's a lot of green waste, so when we break down on Sunday, all of that green waste will be taken away and made into mulch. So you can see it again around the city."

