One Million Options Contracts on Biggest Russia ETF in Limbo

Elaine Chen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The suspension of trading in the world’s largest Russia ETF has left the fate of options worth hundreds of millions of dollars hanging.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Cboe Global Markets Inc. halted trading of shares and options in the VanEck Russia ETF (ticker RSX) after the market close Friday as the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine made the fund’s underlying securities practically impossible to trade.

At the time there were about 1 million options tied to the exchange-traded fund worth roughly $285 million, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That was the highest level since 2014.

“There’s no way to know exactly how this is going to play out,” said James Seyffart, an ETF analyst at BI. He expects the Options Clearing Corp. to cash-settle the contracts, but if the fund still isn’t trading or hasn’t liquidated by the expiration dates, it’s unclear at what price.

The clock is ticking, with the earliest contracts tied to RSX range expiring from as soon as March 11 until January 2024, per BI.

A spokesperson for the OCC said it “anticipates that any exercises and assignments of existing RSX option positions will be subject to OCC’s standard processing and should settle in the normal course. OCC will continue to monitor for any changes.”

RSX is one of a slew of Russia-focused funds halted on exchanges worldwide in the fallout from the Ukraine war. Sanctions and Russia’s response, including introducing capital controls and temporarily shutting the Moscow market, have made valuing the nation’s securities a tall order.

Read more: An ETF in Tokyo Looks Like Last Place to Make Russia Stock Bets

RSX was pricing at a premium of more than 500% to its underlying assets when it halted, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In other words, despite the ETF falling almost 80% this year, its underlying assets are seen to have dropped far further.

It all plays havoc with pricing options connected to the fund.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kobalt Music Lines Up $550 Million in Debt to Buy Song Rights

    (Bloomberg) -- Kobalt Music Group Ltd. has raised $550 million in debt financing for the acquisition of music copyrights, according to a person familiar with the deal, giving the closely held company funds to build its catalog.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.

  • China Construction Bank Gets Reprieve on Metal Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of China Construction Bank Corp. was given additional time by the London Metal Exchange to pay hundreds of millions of dollars of margin calls it missed Monday amid an unprecedented spike in nickel prices, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Bra

  • Netflix Is Shutting All Services in Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is shutting its operations in Russia, one of the largest media companies to pull out of the market following the attack on Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayNo new cu

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • $400 auto insurance refund checks to arrive start arriving this week

    Michigan drivers who had their vehicle insured by Oct. 31, 2021 will see their auto refund arrive in their bank account over the next 60 days. The refunds could arrive as soon as this week.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • I Panicked When I Checked My Portfolio Balance Last Night. Then I Did This.

    It's no secret that the stock market has taken investors on an incredibly turbulent ride over the past two months. All told, when I glanced at my portfolio, I saw that it's down about 13% from where it was at the start of the year.

  • A veteran who set up a business delivering Amazon packages says he feels trapped and can't shut down because of potentially high exit fees for returning Amazon's branded vans

    "You're looking at well over $100,000 of damages they are going to find in your fleet," a veteran and Amazon DSP owner told Protocol.

  • Investors should sell any stock-market rally over the next 8 weeks as Fed tightening and soaring energy prices pose huge risks, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

    A host of risk factors is converging on the stock market, and investors should sell into any relief rally, Morgan Stanley says.

  • The SPAC Acquiring Trump Media Isn't Worth Buying in This or Any Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trading at an absurd valuation and its stock is likely to be whacked in coming months.

  • Could ChargePoint Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    With the exponential growth in electric vehicles (EVs), the need for EV charging infrastructure cannot be overemphasized. EV charging companies, including ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), seem to be in the right place at the right time. The company is growing aggressively, and it also has a long growth runway.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

    Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.

  • Want to Double Your Money? Buy These Stocks and Wait

    The market downturn has made these real estate investment trusts great buys for long-term investors.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AT&T (T) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AT&T (T) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • AT&T (T) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $23.57, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.

  • Stock Market Correction: These High-Growth Companies Are Screaming Buys

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two companies that have been battered badly so far this year. As a result, the massive pullbacks in shares of Meta Platforms and Himax are opportunities for investors to buy companies with solid long-term growth potential at attractive valuations. Let's look at the reasons why these tech companies could be prudent long-term bets right now.

  • This Is How Much I Make in REIT Dividend Income

    The math is simple, but the implications are huge. Here's how much REIT income I made and why I'm planning to shift some things around.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • Warren Buffett touted a past European crisis as a buying opportunity — and argued trouble on the continent is no reason to avoid stocks

    The famed investor was bullish in 2013 on Europe during the sovereign-debt crisis, as he expected the continent to prosper in the long run.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.