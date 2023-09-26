One year on from the mini-Budget debacle, we are still all at sea

It is Rishi Sunak’s misfortune that his main task in Government is clearing up the mess left by his own party.

Few political leaders survive such a process, for by definition it is likely to be uncomfortable.

Voters will be doubly unforgiving when it is essentially your own mess you are addressing, however effective you might be at it.

Never say never in politics, but when you have no fewer than three of your former leaders taking pot shots at your attempted clean up – blue on blue, as it were, only not by mistake, but a deliberate targeting by discontents – then you’ve got an even bigger problem.

Who needs an opposition when you’ve got supposed political fellow travellers such as May, Johnson and Truss to sound off about your every move.

It is now nearly a year since Rishi Sunak took over as prime minister after the debacle of Liz Truss’s mini-Budget, and little progress, at least in terms of the Tory Party’s abysmal poll ratings, has he made since.

Apologists for Liz Truss have become increasingly vocal in the build up to the one year anniversary, not least the former prime minister herself, but despite the damage it does to Sunak, it is almost wholly unconvincing.

Even if she is right in thinking “we was robbed”, it makes no difference. The fact is that the train left the rails, and in circumstances where the derailing was avoidable, there is no one to blame but the train driver herself.

You’ll be relieved to hear that I’m not going to revisit the detail of what happened (narratives differ). Suffice it to say that £45bn of unfunded tax cuts into an already inflationary environment, with the promise of more to come, together with repudiation of any assessment by the Office for Budget Responsibility of what it meant for the public finances, caused the markets to see red.

It’s all very well to be aiming for a low tax, small state economy; as a matter of principle, people are generally better at deciding how to spend their own money than governments, so she was at least right on that point.

But when the one comes without the other – low tax but continued big government, in other words – then it is not surprising that markets should take fright, especially in an economy already cursed by negative international sentiment towards Brexit.

Truss’s “dash for growth” was just “sugar rush” stuff, a juicing of the economy to deliver a short-term boost to demand, not a carefully thought through strategy for reducing the size of the state.

It was a perilous moment; not only did market interest rates spike dramatically, but the pound fell close to parity with the dollar. We were just one step away from a full on fiscal crisis in which the Government would struggle to fund itself – a veritable doom loop.

It is perfectly true that interest rates and some mortgage rates today are even higher than occurred in that brief moment of panic, before the men in suits stepped in and seized control, but there is a crucial difference.

Back then, the collapse was caused by loss of fiscal credibility. Today, high rates are simply a response to high inflation.

But enough of the Truss bashing. The risks of a full on fiscal crisis may have receded somewhat, but the Sunak Government scarcely engenders much confidence either by constantly flip-flopping on policy. Leave aside the fiscal incontinence, and Team Truss had some good, albeit possibly undeliverable, ideas.

Yet Sunak increasingly seems driven by political triangulation alone. First there was the watering down of Net Zero goals, which may or may not be politically astute, but scarcely gives business the certainty it needs to invest in the green transition.

Now comes the mooted curtailment of HS2, which again gives the impression of a government that is failing to provide the long-term consistency in policy that investment confidence depends on.

Of course there has to be a point where the costs rise so high that they are no longer tolerable. If we’d known back then what we know today, nobody in their right mind would ever have started on HS2, but would instead have spent the money on more easily delivered infrastructure improvements.

As it is, the project has had to be stretched out over an interminable number of years to prevent it gobbling up the entire transport budget, leaving nothing for anything else.

All the same, it’s quite hard to figure out why the Government would want to shred HS2 at this stage in the electoral cycle, even if to persist does indeed amount to good money after bad. It seems doubtful there are any votes in it now that the trauma of compulsory purchase is largely over.

It might even cost votes, in the sense that it compounds the view that the Government cares little about the North, and is not genuine in its levelling up ambitions.

So why? One possibility is that the Government simply cannot take the much higher costs the Office for Budget Responsibility would be obliged to account for in assessing whether Downing Street meets its fiscal rules.

These require that debt is falling as a proportion of national income in five years’ time. The last OBR assessment in March was that this rule is met only by the narrowest of margins.

Since then, we’ve had higher interest rates to add to the Government’s debt servicing costs and continued sluggishness in the economy. It may not be necessary to entirely scrap the additional legs of HS2 to make the numbers add up.

The same effect might be achieved simply by extending the project over more years, pushing out expenditure into the future and allowing the Government to scrape over the line on its fiscal rules anew.

In any case, there is already said to be gathering discord in Downing Street, with a widening gulf between Numbers 10 and 11, as has historically nearly always been the case between prime ministers and their chancellors.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is increasingly criticised for a lack of imagination in his determination to stick to the hair-shirted narrative of fiscal discipline. His remarks about lack of scope for tax cuts in the Autumn Statement have gone down like a lead balloon in the Party at large.

And so back to the OBR, the George Osborne invention that Liz Truss wanted to dispense with.

So determined is the Labour opposition to keep reminding voters of the mini-Budget fiasco, that it has committed to bolstering the powers of the OBR yet further. I’m not sure its proposals amount to very much; giving the OBR the legal right to publish its own impact assessment of any major permanent change in tax and spend doesn’t seem to me to be much different from what we already have.

We all saw what happened when the Truss Government attempted to deny the OBR its assessment. In practice, the OBR has to be allowed to make its judgments anyway.

Besides, we don’t want to get to a position where fiscal policy is essentially being determined by largely unaccountable technocrats. It’s bad enough with monetary policy; what’s the point in a democratically elected government at all if its hands are permanently tied by the “you can’t do that” guardrails of the OBR?

Sir Keir Starmer wants to make people feel safe about voting Labour, much as Tony Blair did back in 1997. So he’s making himself barely distinguishable from Sunak on tax and spend.

If there is an observable point of political differentiation, it lies increasingly in culture wars.

Is the future of the country really going to be determined by such trivia? I fear it is. There are so many things that need fixing in the UK, all of which require long-term thinking and planning beyond the electoral cycle, and therefore a strong degree of cross party consensus.

Fat chance of that with just a year to go to the election.

