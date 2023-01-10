One minute, a North Miami Beach man sat in his car smoking. Then he was shot in the head

A U.S. Army vet who was shot while sitting in his car in North Miami Beach has died, his family said Tuesday.

Police were searching for the shooter, but officials have not said if they have identified a suspect.

Eric Ferrer, 67, was shot in his car early Sunday morning while parked outside his home in the 1800 block of Northeast 21st Court, family members said.

“My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident,” said Troy Robinson Jr. “A tragic incident. He got shot and it’s tragic. He’s a military man, served his country, did everything.”

“He’s a people person, always jovial, joking. He’s a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy,” said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer’s stepson.

Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family home when Ferrer went out to smoke in his car shortly after midnight. Minutes later, Robinson Sr. said he heard shots.

“I noticed his window was down, and I looked in and I saw him. I called my mom, and you know, that’s when everything happened,” he said.

Robinson says Ferrer was shot in the head. He was on life support before his death.

“It’s tragic, you know? I’ve never experienced anything like this before especially someone so close, so yeah, my mom, everybody, we’re completely devastated right now,” Robinson Sr. said.

This report is from Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.