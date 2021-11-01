  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'One minute to midnight': Glasgow climate conference kicks off with addresses from world leaders

David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GLASGOW, Scotland — More than 120 world leaders are expected to speak Monday on the first day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, an event that has been billed as the “last, best hope” to keep global temperatures in check and avert the dire consequences of global warming. 

“It’s one minute to midnight, and we need to act now,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell the delegates, according to prepared remarks shared with journalists. “We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees. Not more hopes and targets and aspirations, valuable though they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change.”

But at the G-20 meeting that wrapped up on Sunday in Rome, the world’s leading economic powers failed to enact the kinds of sweeping new pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions that will be needed at Glasgow in order to keep global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius in the coming decades. The leaders did agree to stop funding the construction of coal-fired power plants in developing nations. 

“While I welcome the #G20’s recommitment to global solutions, I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled — but at least they are not buried,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres wrote on Twitter. “Onwards to #COP26 in Glasgow.”

Still, the leaders at the G-20 released a statement at the conclusion of their meeting declaring their intention to stand by the commitments already made in 2015 under the Paris Agreement. 

Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Palestine&#39;s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh as they arrive to attend the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. - COP26, running from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, greets Palestine’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh at the U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. (Christopher Furlong/AFP via Getty Images)

“We remain committed to the Paris Agreement goal to hold the global average temperature increase well below 2°C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels,” the statement read. 

While Glasgow will attract an impressive roster of world leaders, one notable absence is that of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will simply address the conference with a written statement. China, of course, is by far the leading emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, and has so far refused to bolster its emissions targets despite the fact that the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has estimated that current pledges have the world on course for 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming. 

At the G-20, President Biden singled out China and Russia as not doing enough on climate change. 

“The disappointment relates to the fact that Russia and … China basically didn’t show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate change,” he told reporters.

Biden, who has pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, will address the delegates Monday afternoon. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the conference. 

The conference kicks off in a year that has seen a dizzying number of extreme weather events that scientists have linked to climate change. Over the weekend, heavy rains hit Scotland, the host country for the climate conference, disrupting rail service, knocking down trees and flooding towns. Inundating rains flooded the Italian island of Sicily late last week, and videos of the flooding were just the latest examples of how extreme rainfall can quickly overwhelm urban infrastructure

“If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails,” Johnson told reporters in Rome, saying the commitments made this year by the G-20 nations were “drops in a rapidly warming ocean.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Liberty Poole says she's 'as flexible as a wooden stick' ahead of 'Dancing On Ice' debut

    The 'Love Island' favourite is hard at work polishing her skating skills ahead of the 'Dancing On Ice' competition next year.

  • 'We will not roll over:' UK stands firm over French threats

    The latest post-Brexit fishing spat between Britain and France showed few signs of abating Monday, a day before a threatened French blockade of British boats and trucks. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned France that the U.K. will “not roll over” in the face of what she termed “unreasonable” threats from Paris. Both sides have accused each other of contravening the post-Brexit trade deal that the U.K. signed with the European Union, which came into force at the start of this year.

  • Covid’s campaign trail vanishing act

    Polls suggest the pandemic is fading as a voter priority. Covid-related political advertising has fallen off sharply as a result and strategists are advising candidates to shift their focus.

  • Will Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Jonathan Gannon learn from adjustments vs. Lions?

    Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon adjusted to help the Eagles beat the Lions. But will those changes stick? By Dave Zangaro

  • Biden faults China, Russia for absence at G-20 climate talks

    The president made the remarks at a press conference in Rome following the G-20 summit Sunday evening, ahead of his trip to the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow on Monday.

  • Covid-19's global death toll tops 5M

    The death toll is about equal to the populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined.

  • Climate activists boycott climate conference over vaccine inequality, despite warnings of impending doom

    As world leaders from 190 nations convene in Glasgow, Scotland for the Climate Change Conference Sunday, leading climate activists are preparing to sit these talks out.

  • One Free Press Coalition's '10 Most Urgent' list, November 2021

    In conjunction with the International Day to End Impunity, Nov. 2, the One Free Press Coalition is highlighting cases of journalists murdered around the world, where those responsible for their murder have still not been held to account. There is impunity in 81 percent of journalist murders during the past 10 years, according to CPJ’s 2021 Global Impunity Index.

  • That Last Night in Soho Twist Ending Was Intense - Let's Break It Down

    Image Source: Everett Collection Last Night in Soho (2021), starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith, is finally here, and it's definitely living up to the hype. The suspenseful horror film follows a country girl with a sixth sense named Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie), who moves to London to attend fashion design school only to be sucked into the 1960s through visions of a mysterious and beautiful lounge singer.

  • Prince Charles to call for 'war-like footing' in climate fight as world leaders gather

    Prince Charles is set to tell leaders the world must put itself on "war-like footing" to combat the climate crisis as he opens a key U.N. climate summit.

  • Climate Change: How Emissions Have Risen

    World leaders have been trying to do something about climate change for 29 years but in that time Earth has gotten much hotter and more dangerous. (Nov.1)

  • G20 leaders call for effective action to cap global warming at 1.5C -official

    Leaders of the Group of 20 rich countries called for "meaningful and effective" action to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius in a final communique seen by Reuters on Sunday ahead of its publication. However, the communique contained few concrete actions and made no reference to a specific 2050 date to achieve net zero carbon emissions that scientists say is vital to stave off disastrous climate change. "We recognize that the impacts of climate change at 1.5°C are much lower than at 2°C. Keeping 1.5°C within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries," the communique said.

  • 3 Foundational Stocks for a Future-Proof Portfolio

    No matter what the coming decades bring, you can expect these companies to prosper and make their shareholders richer.

  • People get spooky at Salem's Witches' Halloween ball

    People celebrate Halloween at the Official Witches Halloween Ball in Salem, Massachusetts. Salem is the site of the witch trials of the 1690s, and now attracts modern-day witchcraft and other similar practices.

  • The FDA told Moderna it needs more time to review use of their COVID-19 vaccine for kids

    "The Company is fully committed to working closely with the FDA to support their review and is grateful to the FDA for their diligence," Moderna said.

  • Michigan's Jim Harbaugh speaks after 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday

    Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after the 37-33 loss to Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

  • Search underway for 7-year-old missing after Queens carjacking

    The child was in a Ford Mustang that was stolen in front of a home on 202nd Street in Hollis on Sunday night.

  • Biden to warn Turkey's Erdogan against 'precipitous' actions

    ROME (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Sunday that any precipitous actions would not benefit U.S.-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided, a U.S. official said on Saturday. Erdogan earlier this month ordered 10 envoys, including the U.S. ambassador, to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, though he later withdrew the threat to expel them. The official said a meeting between the two leaders may not have happened if Erdogan had expelled the U.S. ambassador.

  • The solution to climate change 'is that of a triangle,' former UN climate advisor explains

    With emissions targets in focus as world leaders and corporate executives gather for COP26, a UN climate conference starting on Sunday weekend in Glasgow, momentum around financing new climate tech is accelerating to meet global aims set in the Paris Agreement.

  • Blinken and Wang warn against fuelling Taiwan tensions

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi locked horns over Taiwan on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit on Sunday, trading warnings against moves that could further escalate tensions across the Taiwan Strait. In an hour-long meeting in Rome, Blinken made "crystal clear" that Washington opposes any unilateral changes by Beijing to the status quo around Taiwan, a senior State Department official said. A recent increase in Chinese military exercises in Taiwan's air defence identification zone, including what Taipei said were eight such flights on Sunday, is part of what it views as stepped-up military harassment by Beijing.