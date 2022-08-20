One Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) insider upped their stake by 33% in the previous year

Looking at Monro, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MNRO ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Monro

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Michael Broderick for US$301k worth of shares, at about US$60.45 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$50.73 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Michael Broderick was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Michael Broderick bought 7.50k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$56.43. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Monro Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Monro, over the last three months. Independent Director Leah Johnson only netted US$37k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership Of Monro

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Monro insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Monro Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Monro and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Monro, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

