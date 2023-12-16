One Month Out from IA Caucus

TechCrunch

Deadnaming and misgendering trans people is now explicitly banned on Discord, per the platform's updated hateful conduct policy. Discord's hateful conduct policy defines hate speech as "any expression that degrades, vilifies, or dehumanized individuals, incites intense feelings of hostility towards defined groups, or promotes harm based on protected characteristics." The expanded policy, which was internally adopted in 2022 and was made public this month as part of an annual review to provide more transparency, notes that users are prohibited from repeatedly using slurs to degrade individuals or groups, including deadnaming or misgendering a transgender person.