One month later, AC Electric and striking union may have agreement

Atlantic City Electric and its almost 400 union employees have reached a tentative agreement after a month-long strike.

Though details are confidential, the company said a proposed contract would make Veterans Day a fixed holiday for members of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 201.

Other factors include increases in pay premium, meal stipends, training pay and clothing allowances, as well as a work-from-home option for certain positions. The contract also would address vacation time and military leave.

Union members are to vote on the proposed contract on Tuesday.

Union members went on strike Nov. 5 after unsuccessful contract negotiations with the Exelon electric company over key issues like wage increases, retirement, and holiday pay.

In a statement, Atlantic City Electric said it had reached "an equitable and competitive agreement that is fair for employees and customers."

"Nothing is more important to Atlantic City Electric than the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, customers and communities and this contract balances the needs of our employees with those of our customers and communities we serve," it said.

A union statement said the tentative agreement was reached late Friday.

The statement expressed pride in the solidarity shown by striking workers and said union members were "eager to get back to work."

"It was truly inspirational to witness the support from the community and local businesses" during the strike, it said.

Since the strike's start, work done by AC Electric's hired contractors had been criticized by union members and their supporters, though the company assured its customers that the contractors were properly trained.

AC Electric services 2,800 square miles and 560,000 customers across South Jersey.

Local 210 also represents workers at Vineland Municipal Electrical Utility, but the strike did not impact that utility.

