One-month-old among 32 people shot in Chicago as gun violence continues to rise

Chicago experienced one of its bloodiest days of the year on Thursday as four people were killed and several dozen were seriously injured, including several young children.

A total of 32 people were shot Thursday, including a 1-month-old who was shot in the head and is in critical condition, resulting in four deaths as gun violence continues to increase in the nation’s third-largest city, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Seven of the people shot, including the 1-month-old child, were harmed in a single mass shooting that took place in the Englewood area on the South Side. Police say three gunmen emerged from a black Jeep Cherokee and fired shots at a group of people before fleeing.

In two other shooting incidents, an 8-year-old girl was shot in the head, and a 9-year-old girl was shot and wounded.

Through the first six months of the year, city records show that 1,916 people have been shot in Chicago, representing a 12% increase compared to 2020 and a 55% increase from 2019.

Last month, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that 52 children under the age of 15 had been shot so far this year and 10 of them died, which the paper says is an increase of 21% from the previous year.

“I don’t understand how we are not as a city absolutely outraged,” Rev. Michael Pfleger of Chicago’s St. Sabina Church said. “Our children are becoming extinct.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has been criticized for her handling of gun crime in the city, called for the federal government to step in last month after 43 people were shot in just one weekend.

“Cities individually cannot tackle this problem,” Lightfoot said. “We just cannot. In Chicago, we’ve done absolutely everything possible, and we need help from the federal government.”

Lightfoot added: “When guns are so porous that they can come across our borders, as we see every single day in Chicago, we know that we have to have a multijurisdictional, national solution to this horrible plague of gun violence.”

