The much-anticipated 'Halo' drops on Paramount+ today—here's how to get one month free

In the ever-growing catalogue of streaming services, Paramount+ has carved out a space for itself with fan-favorite content such as 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery. Most recently, the streaming platform released the first episode of the highly anticipated new series Halo today, March 24. If you're eager to keep up with all the latest content, now's your chance to do so for free. Paramount+ is currently offering subscribers the first month of streaming for free with an exclusive coupon code.

Now through Thursday, March 31, new or returning subscribers can sign up for one month of Paramount+ for free with coupon code BETWEEN at the final payment screen during checkout. Users can sign up for either the ad-supported Essential Plan (normally $4.99 a month) or the ad-free Premium Plan (normally $9.99 a month), with the first month completely free. After the first month is up, your account will automatically be charged the standard monthly fee starting the next billing cycle.

Paramount+ is a well-rounded service, home to more than 30,000 titles from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, Paramount Pictures, Smithsonian Channel and TV Land. In addition to its original content, you can stream Paramount films like Indiana Jones and Mission Impossible as well as beloved series like Star Trek: Discovery, NCIS, Younger, The Twilight Zone, SpongeBob Squarepants and many more.

Paramount Plus is available on web browsers via your desktop or personal computer, and is also available through devices like Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, Chromecast, Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku and Xfinity. It's available in the U.S. and the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the U.S. Minor Outlying Islands, and the North Mariana Islands, as well as in Canada, Australia, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Latin America.

This limited-time deal is the perfect time to subscribe to Paramount+ and revisit your favorite Paramount titles—or find something new to stream! Just be sure to enter coupon code BETWEEN at checkout to score this streaming steal.

