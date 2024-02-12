One month until NC mobile sports betting launch – just in time for March Madness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Super Bowl is in the books. Next up is March Madness, and by then, mobile sports betting will be live here in North Carolina.

Mobile and online sports betting launches March 11 at noon.

As football fans cheer on their favorite teams in the biggest game of the year, a lot of them are hoping to win big themselves starting next month. Rob and Jordan Meagher enjoy mobile betting when they travel to states where it’s already legal.

“It’s a lot of fun whenever we travel and visit,” said Jordan.

“It’s something we’ve been doing for a lot of years, and it’s fun to have a legal market for it,” added her husband.

They can’t wait to start betting here, and the North Carolina State Lottery Commission is making sure everything is up and running.

The Lottery Commission says it’s received nine applications for interactive sports wagering operator licenses. Companies include FanDuel, Bet MGM, Catawba Two Kings Casino, DraftKings, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, bet365, ESPNbet, Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise Cherokee, which is partnering with Caesars, and Underdog Sports Wagering.

No companies are approved yet, but officials say seven sports wagering suppliers — which provide things like data feeds, betting content and fraud prevention to the operators — have already been given provisional licenses.

If operators’ have their licenses and certificates of compliance by March 1 at noon, that’s when the Lottery Commission says they can begin registering accounts and taking deposits.

The Meaghers say they’ll sign up as soon as they can.

“You can be mobile, go to a bar or restaurant have more skin in the game,” said Rob Meagher. “It’s fun.”

The lottery commission isn’t the only one preparing for sports betting. The state health department says it’s also preparing for more calls to come into the gambling helpline.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.