One more body found under rubble of hospital in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast

The death toll of the 21 November Russian attack on the hospital in the city of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, has risen to two as rescue workers uncovered another body from under the rubble.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "Selydove. As of now, we already know about two people killed. Rescue workers uncovered the body of another person from under the rubble of the partially destroyed hospital."

PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that the search and rescue operation is ongoing, because there may be one more person under the rubble.

PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

As of the morning of 22 November, rescue workers have cleared 78 tonnes of destroyed building structures.

Background:

Earlier, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that two people were killed and eight others injured in Russian strikes on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast late on 20 November.

